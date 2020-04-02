EPHRATA - Some of Grant County’s largest employers have pooled together thousands of dollars in donations for the benefit of those afflicted by coronavirus. On March 27, Columbia Basin Foundation (CBF) received a $10,000 grant from the Grant County Industrial Alliance (GCIA). The money is designated for CBF’s COVID-19 Crisis Fund. CBF formed the fund to help communities recover from the pandemic.
“We are overwhelmed by the generous gift from the GCIA. When we established this fund, we hoped the community would come together to support our work, and we truly appreciate receiving our first substantial contribution to get the recovery process started. Thanks to GCIA, we are in a position to offer financial assistance to nonprofits in our communities that help small businesses, families and first responders to name a few,” said Corinne Isaak, Executive Director of the Columbia Basin Foundation. “The GCIA is a true community partner. We are so grateful to them for their support. Their partnership will go far in assisting our communities through this tough time.”
Formed in 2019, GCIA is comprised of several Grant County-based industrial businesses. GCIA supports economic growth and job creation throughout the county.
“Grant County Industrial Alliance companies are committed community partners whose employees and family members live and work in all facets of Grant County. We are happy to support the Columbia Basin Foundation COVID-19 Crisis Fund to help our neighbors during this pandemic. Our member companies are also stepping up to help individually to amplify this contribution,” said Chuck Sutton, President of GCIA. “We care deeply about our community and are prepared to help where we are able.”
Members of GCIA include; Chemi-Con Materials Corporation, Columbia Basin Railroad, HS Data Centers, Joyson Safety Systems, Microsoft, Moses Lake Industries Inc., Norco, Nouryon, NTT Data Services, REC Silicon Inc., RS Titan, Sabey, Vantage, and Verizon Media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.