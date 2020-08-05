MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Industrial Alliance (GCIA) says the industrial sector’s impact on our community is something to behold; that’s why the group launched a website since its inauguration in November 2019.
The Grant County Industrial Alliance is comprised of the following businesses: NORCO, REC Silicon, NTT Data, Moses Lake Industries, Joyson Safety Systems, Columbia Basin Railroad, Vantage Data Center, ServerFarm, Sabey Data Centers, Verizon, Nouryon, Microsoft, H5 Data Centers, and Chemi-Con Materials.
“The GCIA is a community of local businesses working to ensure the residents and citizens of Grant County understand the value of all our local industries – big, small and in-between,” GCIA President Chuck Sutton of REC Silicon told iFIBER ONE News.
“The large industrial companies of Grant County care deeply about each community that make up Grant County and strive to serve as an asset to the entire county through creating good family wage jobs and giving back to the communities they live in.”
www.gciawa.org displays pertinent data about what’s happening within Grant County’s industrial realm; displaying data on industrial job numbers, income comparisons, annual property tax distributions and the latest news.
In addition, gciawa.org features "Our People" profiles. The "Our People" portion of the website is a "get-to-know" tool that ingratiates those who work in Grant County's industry with local communities.
Lastly, www.gciawa.org provides contact information of the alliance’s board members. Board members are available for correspondence about questions or comments relating to GCIA or local industry.
GCIA can also be found on Facebook and Instagram.
