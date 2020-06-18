MOSES LAKE - The Inland Cellular store in Moses Lake is out of business due to the struggles endured during the coronavirus pandemic.
That's what iFIBER ONE News was told by a company representative on Monday. The spokesperson told our agency that the store closed a few weeks ago due to lack of foot traffic and the hardships posed by the COVID-19 health crisis.
The company says local customers can still purchase products and do business online and via telephone. Inland Cellular was located across the street from Walmart off Stratford Road.
Inland Cellular is still in business at its other existing locations in Washington and Idaho. Inland Cellular is based out of Lewiston, Idaho.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.