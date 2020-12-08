OKANOGAN - It appears that the Okanogan County Jail has a coronavirus-related crisis on its hands.
On Tuesday, the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Department announced that 11 inmates have tested positive for coronavirus.
The COVID-19 inmate tests were conducted on Dec. 3 after an inmate developed symptoms. During that same time, a jail staffer tested positive for the virus.
All inmates who have tested positive have been isolated and quarantined per jail protocol. 23 inmates from two different living spaces may have had contact with the infected inmate or staff member.
Since November, four jail employees have tested positive for the virus; two of them have returned to work after the proper time in quarantine.
Over the next several days, all inmates will be subjected to COVID testing.
Jail staff are working with Public Health in conducting contact tracing for those individuals recently released from the jail who may have been in contact with inmates who were positive for COVID-19.
Results from widespread testing at the jail should be available in about one week.
