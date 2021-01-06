OKANOGAN COUNTY - The two inmates who escaped from Okanogan County Jail Tuesday morning reportedly used the HVAC system to gain access to the roof.
Kristofer Wittman, 28, and Christian White, 53, both remain at-large, according to the sheriff’s office. A probable cause declaration was filed Tuesday in Douglas County Superior Court.
The sheriff’s office was called about 6:10 a.m. Tuesday from a person who asked why White was out of jail. Jail records indicated White was still in custody. The caller told deputies he had just dropped White off outside the 12 Tribes Casino in Omak after picking White up at about 5:45 a.m. White, who claimed he was just bailed out of jail, was still wearing his blue inmate clothing.
A headcount of the jail inmates reportedly showed both White and Wittman were unaccounted for, according to the sheriff’s office.
While searching the jail, deputies reportedly found letters from both Wittman and White. Wittman’s letter reportedly stated “Bye Randy, Watch one hand while the other hand leaves See you on the flip side.” White’s letter stated he had escaped from jail “because he was in fear for his life due to COVID-19 and the jail was not doing enough to protect the inmates from it,” deputies stated.
During the jail search, deputies reportedly noticed a vent screen had been removed from the ceiling in the shower area. Deputies responded to the roof where it appeared the two escapees had exited the roof through the HVAC system. Two access panels on the roof had been pushed aside, including one that “appeared to have provided sufficient space for the escapees to gain access to the roof,” according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two inmates to call Okanogan County Communications at 509-422-7232.