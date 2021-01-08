OLYMPIA - Gov. Jay Inslee announced Friday he has activated the Washington State National Guard to be in Olympia as the Legislature is set to convene on Monday.
“As legislators begin their work in behalf of the people of the state of Washington, we must do whatever we can to ensure that they can do that work without fear, intimidation or harassment,” Inslee said. “The actions we saw in both Washington, D.C. and Olympia earlier this week were completely unacceptable and will not be repeated in our state capital again. There will be acres of areas for people to exercise their First Amendment rights on the Capitol Campus. There will be restricted access in certain areas that are open only to legislators and staff.”
Inslee added any illegal intrusion of the Capitol, state buildings or restricted areas “will not be tolerated and (will be) strictly enforced.”
“To that end, I have activated the Washington State National Guard to be in Olympia in coordination with the Washington State Patrol and local law enforcement,” Inslee stated. “I am authorizing up to 750 members of the Guard and a large number of Washington State Patrol troopers will be on hand, in addition to the regular Capitol Campus security contingent. The National Guard’s role will be to support the Washington State Patrol in their mission to protect Washingtonians, legislators, their staff and the buildings of the Washington State West Capitol Campus.”