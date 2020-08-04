OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Democratic incumbent Gov. Jay Inslee easily advanced through Tuesday’s primary, and Republican police Chief Loren Culp took a strong lead over other Republican challengers who were vying to join Inslee on the November ballot.
And in the race for lieutenant governor, Democratic U.S. Rep. Denny Heck, who had previously announced he was retiring from Congress, also advanced to the general election, with nearly 28% in early returns. Vying for the second spot on the November ballot were Democratic Sen. Marko Liias, at just under 17%, followed by Republican Ann Davison Sattler, at 11.5%. They are running to succeed current Democratic Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib, who announced earlier this year that he was leaving to become a Jesuit priest.
The two races were among dozens of federal, statewide and local races that voters were deciding in the state’s top-two primary, in which the top two vote-getters advance to the November ballot, regardless of party. Last-minute voters had until 8 p.m. to drop their ballots off at drop off boxes around the state.
In early returns Tuesday night, Inslee had 52% of the vote. Among Inslee’s Republican challengers, Culp, the police chief of Republic, had the largest share of early returns at nearly 17%, followed by Joshua Freed, the former mayor of Bothell, anti-tax initiative promoter Tim Eyman, Yakima doctor Raul Garcia and state Sen. Phil Fortunato, who all had less than 10%.
