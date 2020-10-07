OLYMPIA — Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee and Republican challenger Loren Culp will appear in their first and only debate Wednesday night.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the candidates will participate in the televised debate from separate rooms at the Olympia headquarters of TVW, the state’s government affairs channel. The debate begins at 8 p.m. and can be streamed live here: https://www.tvw.org/watch/?clientID=9375922947&eventID=2020101028&autoStartStream=true
Inslee, who is seeking to become the first incumbent elected to a third term in the state in more than 40 years, faced 35 challengers in the August primary. He received just over 50% of the vote, with Culp coming in second with more than 17%.
Governors in Washington state aren’t subject to term limits, though most haven’t served more than two terms. The last three-term governor in Washington was Republican Gov. Dan Evans, who served from 1965 until 1977.
Inslee is a former congressman and served as Democratic Governors Association chairman in 2018. His six-month run for president last year focused on climate change, an issue that has been central to his two terms as governor.
Culp, a small-town police chief in Eastern Washington, has campaigned against Inslee’s coronavirus restrictions like mandatory masks, saying they infringe on people’s constitutional rights. Inslee says his measures have saved lives at a time when President Donald Trump, who recently contracted the virus, has been downplaying its seriousness.
As of this week, there have been more than 90,00 confirmed cases in Washington since the pandemic began, and more than 2,000 people have died. For most, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks, although long-term effects are unknown. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
Ballots will be sent to the state’s more than 4.7 million voters next week, and elections officials are expecting record turnout.
(3) comments
Didn't watch it. Dont care what Jaybone has spilling out of his magic colon. He and his leftist cabinet can go F themselves.
Let’s see what the dog catcher has to say
INSLEE2021
No matter what gets said, Inslee is a duplicitous snake.
