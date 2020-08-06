SEATTLE — Calling it a “big step forward,” Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday announced how visitors may return to nursing homes and other long term care facilities — six months after the country’s first major known coronavirus outbreak devastated a Kirkland facility.
“This is a joyous celebration, in my view, of families being able to be together again,” Inslee said at a news conference.
The state is issuing a four-phase guideline on visitation that encourages outdoor meetings and correlates with the governor’s four-phase county reopening plan. Nearly all care facilities in the state are in the first phase for visitation, which allows for compassionate, window, remote and outdoor visits.
Both Phase 2 and 3 will both allow limited indoor visits and Phase 4 would be the return to normal visitation protocols.
For a facility to move to forward a phase, the facility needs to go 28 days without a resident or staff member testing positive for COVID-19. The facility also must have a 14-day supply of PPE on hand and have consistent testing of staff and residents.
The phased guidance goes into effect next week.
Washington state has had more than 60,000 confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic and more than 1,620 deaths. State authorities said earlier this week that roughly 10% of virus cases are linked to long-term care facilities, but more than half of the fatalities are associated with such operations.
(1) comment
He needs to be in a long term care facility that specializes in pre-dementia.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.