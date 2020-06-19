OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee has announced updated guidance for religious and faith-based services as more counties move forward under the state’s “Safe Start” reopening plan.
Under the new guidance, counties in Phase 2, like Grant and Adams counties, religious organizations can hold indoor services at a place of worship with 25 percent building capacity or up to 200 people, whichever is less. Attendees must must follow the six-foot social distancing guidelines among different households, and face coverings are required. Before, Phase 2 allowed religious organizers to have up to 25 percent capacity or up to 50 people.
For counties in Phase 3, an indoor capacity of 50 percent or up to 400 people, whichever is less, is allowed. Social distancing and face coverings are still required.
Religious services in Phase 1 counties can still only take place outdoors, with no more than 100 attendees.
Places of worship must also designate a COVID-19 supervisor to monitor the health of employees and enforce the safety plan.
The full religious and faith-based services guidance plan can be found by clicking here.
Just ask Ayatollah Inslee he will never lie to his sheeple.
Only if the Washington state tyrant says so!
Isn't it nice we can practice our god given rights which is also guaranteed under the first amendment.
Wait---what does the First Amendment say about Governors and restriction of physical space? My recollection is "nothing." It's about Congress and laws. That's not what's happening here.
