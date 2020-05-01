OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Friday that the state’s coronavirus stay-at-home order would be extended through at least May 31 and said there will be a four-stage phase in for lifting of restrictions, starting with allowing retail curbside pickup, automobile sales and car washes by mid-May.
“We have not won this fight against this virus,” Inslee said.
There will be a minimum of three weeks between each phase, though he said some counties with lower numbers of cases and deaths may be able to open parts of their economy sooner if approved by the Department of Health.
The Democrat said the first phase would also allow drive-in spiritual services with one household per vehicle.
Since last Friday, Inslee has announced the easing of some restrictions, including the resumption of existing construction projects and allowing day use activities at state parks and some outdoor recreation like hunting, golfing and fishing to start next Tuesday. Earlier this week, he said some non-urgent surgeries could also resume.
Inslee said while more outdoor activities will start next week, the ban on large gatherings will remain in effect.
The next phase would allow camping, and new construction, as well as in-store retail purchases with restrictions. Barber shops and salons could also reopen at that time, and restaurants could reopen at half capacity and table sizes limited to five. The third phase would expand group gatherings to 50 or less, including sports activities and would allow restaurants to increase capacity to 75 percent. Gyms and movie theaters could reopen at half capacity, but nightclubs and entertainment venues will still remain closed during this phase. During the last phase, most public interactions would resume, with social distancing, with bars, restaurants and entertainment and sporting venues returning to their maximum capacity.
Inslee has said several elements have been at play in his decision making, and that all of them need to see reduced risk: disease activity, health care system readiness, testing capacity and availability, an increase in case and contact investigations once a case is confirmed and risk to vulnerable populations, like those in assisted living facilities.
He said while there is continuing evidence that the spread of COVID-19 has been suppressed he urged caution to moving to lift restrictions too quickly, and said officials will look at how the state is faring after each phase, and said the three week suggestion is a minimum.
Washington state saw the nation’s first confirmed COVID-19 case in January, as well as the first deadly cluster, at a Seattle-area nursing home. Inslee in March was among the first governors to order sweeping social distancing restrictions.
More than 14,300 people in Washington state have tested positive for the virus, which causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients, and at least 814 people have died. While the vast majority recover, the coronavirus is highly contagious and can be spread by those who appear healthy and can cause severe illness and death in some patients, particularly the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.
(11) comments
Even if there is a "virus". I just think it's a way to control as and weed out the poor people.
Wait until they tell everyone that face masks don't do shit to stop the virus.
Suck it Jay.
CONVID 19 has alwaya bee hightly political. The liberals are by and larrge in favor of edicts--the more strict the better. Do what your told or we're all going to die and it everyone is blaming you. Conservatives, the opposite. I'm an American, you can't tell me what to do. Our biggest problem is to use military terminology. an inability to identify, occupy and hold middle ground.
I sure hope everyone remembers how they feel about former Gov Inslee when it’s time to vote!
Democratic Governor Inslee is "ASKING"... Gee I thought he was GD telling you to stay home OR ELSE!!
This guy has no clue whatsoever. So he say's that we can start to open retail stores in one of his phases, but Wal-Mart has remained open this whole time. He's picking and choosing who he wants to survive and who he doesn't. Think of the tax revenue they get off of Wal-Mart compared to let's say joe public's baby clothes store. What this idiot doesn't think of is that eventually Wal-mart will slow down as more people go under and now he's totally F&*%#D the whole state. BTW, I'm just using Wal-Mart as an example as there is a lot more business like them about to face the same problem.
Walmart is an essential because they sell food period. So the clueless one is you. How has he F#&% the state you Republicans need to put your party affiliations aside hes done the right thing their is no manual for this. Republicans keep putting him down but it's ok that trump gives us wrong information every day and lies about everything even though their is proof of him saying the apposite thing a few weeks before. If by now you dont realize that hes a total fraud then your hopeless and you should either be injecting your family and yourself with disinfectants of lining up all your elder family members and have them get the virus cause they are willing to give their lives for the economy like pappa donnie wants you to. Open your eyes and see who really is f%#&g the whole country for what for another term as president. Ask him where the wall is and if Mexico paid for it all broken promises and you still believe him how pathetic can you be .
I'm sorry, but it's the democrats like yourself that want government handouts and love what this idiot is doing. Apparently you can't read because I said I was just using Wal-Mart as one of many examples they chose to deem essential when people shop there for more than just food. All your politicians want to do is give handouts and tax small business to cover it. Why don't you refill your bag of cheeto's and go back to your parents basement while the rest of us try to keep this state in business.
oh my gosh oh my gosh.. You are a funny little person..
#1 Wal-mart might be selling food but what about all the other "non-essential" items that other stores are FORBIDDEN from selling?? Inslee and his dumb directives picked and chose what stores would survive this idiotic shut down.. There is really NOTHING you can say to disprove that.. Famous footwear, marshalls, ross, ulta beauty, were all forced to close. However Wal-mart was allowed to sell all of the items those stores were selling and allowed to stay open?? Justify to me how that is fair or even legal???
#2 Trump Trump Trump.. Yeah don't care.. He's funny to watch.. I don't defend his silliness but WHO CARES?? Does anyone including himself really take him literally for every word he says?? Do YOU take ever politician for every word they say?? If you are then you are definitely BEYOND CLUELESS..
3 Don't care about a wall never did never will.. If a politician wants a wall then build a stupid wall, if a politician wants to invest in electric buses then buy electric buses.. The ones who controls the checkbooks usually makes the rules..
#4 Now I don't care about Trump but what EXACTLY has the man done (other than seemingly drunk tweeting??) that has had negative consequences?? Before this governor shut down the economy was STRONG with record low unemployment, he funded and spent just as much as any other US president, he was attempting (against Democratic Governors) to enforce US LAW, he told 3 world leaders to stop prodding the United States and if you do we are going to take defensive actions, and he provides great conversation pieces..
He has done no more and no less than any other president.. You are made at him for saying dumb things.. Well I would rather listen to dumb things than have someone look at me in the face and bold face LIE like every other politician does.. You tell me the difference between lying and saying dumb?? Which would you rather have??
You bet I will, right after I'm done hunting and fishing.
