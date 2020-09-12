SEATTLE — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says the fires devastating California and the Northwest shouldn’t be called wildfires, but “climate fires.”
At a news conference Friday, the Democrat noted that the roughly 980 square miles burned in Washington in just the last five days amounts to the state’s second worst fire season on record, after 2015.
“This is not an act of God,” Inslee said. “This has happened because we have changed the climate of the state of Washington in dramatic ways.”
Inslee ran for the Democratic presidential nomination on a climate platform and said it’s important to fight the fires not just on the ground, but by creating clean-energy jobs and taking other measures to combat climate change.
Scientists have long said that human-caused climate change would result in hotter temperatures and more extreme weather events, such as droughts, that can increase the frequency and intensity of wildfires.
Inslee got a brand new pair of Levies made in China just for the event.
Both above comments are 100% correct....Inslee to make a comment of blaming all the fires are due to climate change when people are already arrested for arson....are showing his IQ....and his pushed narrative......People died...people lost loved ones....along with their homes and a life of memories....The question is....What is the just compensation to all these victims????
Someone needs to tell our governor that other things are to blame than "climate change".
How about the last several decades of poor forest management? Selective logging, selective clear cutting, and debrushing undergrowth in forests were effective measures at preventing wildfires... that is up until the green fools stepped in. And no doubt the vast majority of these fires starts in campgrounds where these same fools are careless with their camp fires and hot exhausts on their expensive ATV's and side by sides.
How about the DOT no longer doing vegetation management on the edges of highways? They used to spray sterilant and/or mow tall brush. Amazing how many fires seem to start next to a roadway, huh? I'm sure it's climate change, and not some idiot flicking a lit cigarette out the window at all. 'Cause you know, climate change doesn't always start fires, but when it does it starts at roads.
News flash- the vast majority of the west is a desert, just like Eastern Washington. There have been wildfires for thousands of years, and this year is no different.
The article said Scientists have attributed it to Climate Change. Isn't the Govenor going of that? As for arson, maybe but not all of it. Lightning strikes.
Climate fire is a funny way to say arson.
