OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and his wife, Trudi, will give a statewide televised update Thursday evening on COVID-19, which health officials have warned is accelerating rapidly throughout the state.
Inslee's office said in an email that while no new restrictions are being announced today, the governor will let the public know that they are actively under consideration, and that an announcement early next week will lay out his decisions on next steps.
While the governor has held regular press conferences to discuss ongoing efforts against the coronavirus, the last statewide televised address Inslee gave was in April, when he updated the public on stay-at-home restrictions and warned that a return to public life would take a series of steps. The state was under a stay-at-home order from March 23 until the end of May. All of the state's 39 counties are currently paused in either the second or third phase of a four-stage reopening plan that began in early May to start lifting restrictions on businesses and other activities.
Inslee is also expected to tell the public to change their plans for all gatherings and holiday travel, including Thanksgiving, in order to try to avoid exponential growth in the coming weeks.
Inslee’s remarks will come just two days after state and county health officials warned of a spike in coronavirus cases across the state, and pleaded with the public to take the pandemic more seriously heading into the winter holidays.
On Tuesday, state health officer Kathy Lofy, joined by state and county health officials, said cases have been steadily increasing since September, but that the most dramatic increases have occurred over the past two weeks. She said cases are rising among all age groups, indicating that transmission is widespread. She and others also expressed concern about a potential surge in hospitalizations that would put a strain on hospitals.
Officials warned that if the trajectory did not change, additional action would have be taken to try and slow the spread.
The state set a record for new coronavirus cases on Saturday, with 1,777 new cases announced. As of this week, more than 120,000 cases have been confirmed statewide and there have been 2,482 deaths.
Newly confirmed infections in the U.S. are running at all-time highs of well over 120,000 per day, with cases rising in 49 states, and deaths increasing in 39. The nation has now recorded 240,000 virus-related deaths and 10.3 million confirmed infections.
For most, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks, although long-term effects are unknown. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
