OLYMPIA — Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee and Republican challenger Loren Culp met in their first and only debate Wednesday night, disagreeing immediately over the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Because of COVID-19, the candidates participated in the televised debate from separate rooms at the Olympia headquarters of TVW, the state’s government affairs channel.
Inslee said his virus mandates that initially shut or restricted many businesses and required masks and social distancing have saved lives.
“Our fundamental duty is saving those lives,” Inslee said.
Culp, a small-town police chief in eastern Washington, has campaigned against Inslee’s coronavirus restrictions like mandatory masks, saying they infringe on people’s constitutional rights. Inslee says his measures have saved lives at a time when President Donald Trump, who recently contracted the virus, has been downplaying its seriousness.
Culp, who said he had wanted to debate in the same room as Inslee, said that if he were governor he would have put out the information and let people decide what's best for them regarding the virus.
“I firmly believe in individual freedom and liberty, I believe in safety,” Culp said. “The problem is when we have one person sitting in the governor’s office telling everyone what they’re going to wear, whether they’re going to go to work or whether they’re not going to go to work, that’s the problem that I’ve had with this.”
Inslee said that Culp hasn’t modeled leadership on the seriousness of COVID-19 during his campaign, citing his large rallies of supporters without masks or social distancing.
“It’s too dangerous to have a mini-Trump right now in the middle of this pandemic,” Inslee said. “Our efforts against this pandemic are working. It’s saving lives and we ought to keep doing it.”
As of this week, there have been more than 91,000 confirmed cases in Washington since the pandemic began, and more than 2,100 people have died. For most, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks, although long-term effects are unknown. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
Inslee, who is seeking to become the first incumbent elected to a third term in the state in more than 40 years, faced 35 challengers in the August primary. He received just over 50% of the vote, with Culp coming in second with more than 17%.
Governors in Washington state aren’t subject to term limits, though most haven’t served more than two terms. The last three-term governor in Washington was Republican Gov. Dan Evans, who served from 1965 until 1977.
Inslee is a former congressman and served as Democratic Governors Association chairman in 2018. His six-month run for president last year focused on climate change, an issue that has been central to his two terms as governor.
Culp criticized Inslee’s comments calling the recent wildfires in the state “climate fires.”
He said that while he doesn’t deny that the climate is changing, “these are not climate fires, these are the result of very poor management on the state level.”
Inslee said that anyone running for governor needs to have a plan to address climate change.
“We need someone who will not just follow science but will act on it,” Inslee said.
Both candidates were asked about Boeing’s decision to consolidate production of its two-aisle 787 jetliner in South Carolina and shut down the original assembly line for the plane in Everett, and Inslee’s comments that remaining tax breaks for the aerospace giant will need to be revisited.
“The citizens of this state should be treated fairly,” Inslee said.
Culp said that Inslee’s mandates and regulations have harmed businesses and he said he would work to make the state more business friendly.
“Businesses like Boeing will want to come here and stay here,” he said
Inslee countered that the state’s rankings in reports on where to move or where to do business
“If this is such a terrible business place, why do these businesses keep coming here and growing?” he asked.
On a question about the frequent skirmishes between police and protesters during months of demonstrations against police brutality in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Culp said he would have taken a harder stance.
“We all have a right to peacefully assemble and speak our mind," he said. "When it turns violent ... that’s no longer a First Amendment right, it’s a crime.”
Inslee said that he sent in the National Guard once it was requested by Seattle.
“You had tens of thousands of people peacefully protesting, tens of thousands marching without breaking windows, without starting fires and in their midst these folks came in and caused violence,” he said. “This violence is unacceptable to all of us, from any source, and it should stop.”
On the state economy, which has seen revenues plummet during the pandemic, Culp said he would start with noew programs or pay raises for state workers and look at individual programs for cuts.
Inslee noted that earlier this year he vetoed hundreds of millions in spending, and said that they would need to look at some cuts, but defended his decision to not call a special session to address the budget before January, saying he didn’t want rush to make cuts before knowing the full fiscal picture.
Ballots will be sent to the state’s more than 4.7 million voters next week, and elections officials are expecting record turnout.
(31) comments
INSLEE 2021
I'd love you see a post debate poll, but can't find one anywhere.
Anybody have a link to one?
Loved watching Inslee get creamed!
CULP WHAT A LOSER. A PUNK! HE THINKS HE IS HOT STUFF. He is just a one man police dept.
Give me a break. Crawl back into that hole in the ground. Ruf ruf
Lose your crayons? Is that why you're so upset?
Where's the $164,000/week going?
I would love to hear from some Deplorables on this. And remember, the FBI is watching
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/fbi-arrests-6-plot-kidnap-michigan-governor-gretchen-whitmer/
Sounds like Trump's FBI is doing their jobs.
Potus-tu We haven't had a Republican Governor because of King County. That Liberal area tries to run the state. And if they don't get the votes, just recount, recount, recount. Remember old Christine. Lost to Dino twice, but suddenly found a bunch of ballets in the corner of a room uncounted...yah right. But this year is different. Even Seattle people are getting tired of all the BS. Closed business while Jay gets his way. Everyone has to wear masks except the rioters and loiters. Stores shut down, sports shut down, Restaurants shut down, churches shut down, Parks shut down, Wildlife Access areas shut down, Forest shut down, State Parks shut down...etc. He cry's that Washington has no ventilators for the big emergency. Washington has no room in the hospitals. So they make a hospital at Century Link Field. Taken down because it's un-used. The ventilators come in, he then sells them to other states. What a joke. Just tries to scare people. If you can't take your family to the National Forest to camp out in the wilderness by yourself because Jay says it's unsafe, he's lost all common sense. Went to Idaho and Montana to go camping in June because Washington was closed. Government Official in Idaho stated that, yes, their state was open for camping. Asked where I was coming from. I told him Washington. His reply, " you have a crazy Governor ". Montana RV business stated " Yah, we are open...we love Washington money ". Then Jay has State employees take an unpaid day off to save Washington money only to accept pay raise for himself. That's why Culp will win.
We'll just have to see then, won't we. I'm not betting on Culp winning.
You cant call yourself Educated and then end a rambling argument with "Thats why Culp will win". You could say, I want Culp to win or Culp should win.....when you do, nobody gonna read the rest.
Culp is going to lose by 15+%.
Don't fret -- Jay will go work in Biden's cabinet. Energy Secretary or something "climatey." The election doesn't even matter, Insleehaters will be rid of him soon.
Culp of course is vastly unqualified, which makes him a no-go for wealthy suburban republicans on the coast. He can't win without them. EWA and Idaho kooks need their own state.
Remember Dino Rossi.
Vote Culp!!
Yes. Remember what it's like to support a candidate who is doomed to lose.
Hillary must have hurt your pride huh? Still crying and sky screaming?
Nope. Just pointing out what's pretty much certain to happen.
Yeah he won the election but ole Christine got lawyers involved until enough "magic mail in ballots" were found. In king county no less!
Awww...At least she had a majority, unlike Trump. And there was no evidence of any wrongdoing.
Trump had the majority. Look at the election map. 85% of it is red
Culp was very informed on what he would do and also where Jay has dropped the ball. Jay was a deer in the headlights on the subject of the riots in Seattle where he stated he did not hear anything about them for 3 days. The people asking the questions from KIRO TV and KING TV knew that was on their stations all the time. So the statement that he had not heard about the riots is total absurd, or a lie. Also Jay's feud with Boeing over incentives to have Boeing remain in the state was also a cluster. What makes anyone think, as Jay stated, that Boeing is going to move to S. Carolina, build a large plant, hire and train people, and when the aviation industry gets going again, Boeing will move BACK to Seattle. Those jobs are gone forever. Just like AOC and Amazon. Amazon got fed up with her and decided to leave and give New Jersey 25000 jobs. Jay's answers made it seem that he was still running for US President against Trump. He had nothing to say about Culps claim that the big fire by Omak was possible set by someone. Just like the big fire in California that was set by someone gender reveal party in the woods. And if you look at a map, from the US Govt., that shows all the fires on the West Coast, even in lower BC Canada, California has alot of fires, as do Oregon and Washington. But for some strange reason the fire symbols seem to fade out from the US boarder with Canada north. Lower BC still had fires, but way less than the US. Climate change is the only cause of the fires???? When you have to call in the National Guard to stop rioters from killing and louting and burning, you don't pussy foot around. Culp gets this. State Economy was run by Culp for his common sense approach to the budget. You cut those areas that are wasting money or that are not getting the job done. No all programs. Culp was and is the winner.
Spot on comment! Very well said.
Gov. Inslee ranks #50 in CATO Institute’s governors list.
Facts:
Jaybone wants higher energy taxes, capital gains tax to raise a billion a year, tobacco tax that mainly lands on lower-income folks, Business and Occupation tax
"On taxes and spending, Jay Inslee has been the worst governor in the United States for many years. It’s really unfortunate for Washington’s economy and for citizens.”
What is this "Jaybone" you keep trying to make happen? Seems kinda random.
I feel like Culp dominated in this debate.
Yes--just like he'll dominate in the election. And Satan will go ice skating.
It's so nice that people can post anything but not back up their post with any facts or examples.
Facts please.
Fact: Washington hasn't had a Republican Governor in 35 years.
Fact: Culp is doing poorly in the polls.
Fact: Culp is remarkably unqualified for the position of Governor.
Fact: Culp stands by RIDICULOUS statements like: "If we would have had police that stood by this principle to do what is right and protect citizen’s rights, as Loren did, Rosa Parks would not have been taken to jail and millions of Jews would not have been sent to their deaths."
your opinions are not facts.
Washington is due for some house cleaning and it can only de done with a republican Governor.
Welcome to the discussion.
