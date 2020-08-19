OLYMPIA - Gov. Jay Inslee has declared a state of emergency in response to multiple large wildfires burning across the state.
“Wildfires are threatening the safety and livelihoods of Washingtonians all across the state,” Inslee said Wednesday. “And the COVID-19 pandemic has put additional strain on our resources, as some of our usual support is further limited due to international movement restrictions.”
Firefighting resources throughout the state have been spread thin due to fire activity as the state has experienced high temperatures and dry weather.
Inslee’s proclamation authorizes the activation of the Washington National Guard statewide in response to a request from the state Department of Natural Resources to “help protect homes, public facilities and utilities, businesses, agriculture and natural resources."
“Due to hot, dry conditions and lightning storms, we have fires burning across Washington and existing firefighting resources are at capacity,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “We are so grateful for our partners at the National Guard who are answering the call and joining us on the fire lines. We train with them prior to wildfire season and know the skill and abilities they bring to the wildfire emergency facing so many communities right now.”
The emergency order remains in effect until Sept. 30.
