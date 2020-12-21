OLYMPIA - Gov. Jay Inslee has delayed the implementation of a law banning retailers from using single-use plastic bags.
Inslee issued a proclamation on Friday, saying a law that passed the 2020 legislative session that was set to go into effect on Jan. 1 will be on hold at least through the end of January due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Inslee’s decision to delay the new law’s implementation is due to supply issues affecting retailers’ ability to procure alternative bags including increased demand for paper and thicker plastic bags with an increase in demand for takeout and groceries, retailers asking customers not to bring bags from home and thicker plastic bag manufacturers transitioning facilities to manufacture hospital gowns and other PPE.
The order goes into effect Dec. 31 will expire Jan. 30 unless the Legislature extends it, Inslee said.
