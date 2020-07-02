SEATTLE - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday that because of an increase in the rate of COVID-19 infection, starting next week, bar seating will no longer be permitted for counties currently in Phase 3 of the state’s four-stage reopening plan and businesses statewide will not be able to serve customers who don’t wear facial coverings.
Inslee also announced he is ordering a two-week statewide pause for counties looking to advance from their current stage of reopening.
Initially, only businesses in Yakima County — which has been among the areas hardest hit by the outbreak — faced liability if they did not prohibit allowing a customer to enter a business, or conducted business with a customer if they were not wearing a facial covering in any public space, indoor our outdoors. Violations are a gross misdemeanor and businesses risk fines and losing their business license if they don’t comply.
Now that requirement applies to businesses statewide, though a spokesman for Inslee said the focus will be on education and seeking voluntary compliance first.
“We know that we need to mask up so that we can fully open up our economy,” Inslee said.
The face covering exemptions under the governor’s original order issued last week remain: people who are deaf or have hearing loss and those who have medical conditions that preclude them from wearing a mask, don’t need to don a facial covering, nor do children age 5 and younger. And people engaged in recreation alone or with household members and those eating out at restaurants don’t have to wear masks as long as they are properly distanced from others.
The issue of mandating masks has drawn a partisan divide in some areas, though in recent days — as cases of COVID-19 have surged in several states — national GOP officials have pushed back against the notion that masks are about politics. Inslee’s updated mask order builds on a previous one in place since June 8 that has required workers to wear facial coverings unless they don’t interact with others on the job.
Statewide, more than 33,400 people have tested positive for the virus and at least 1,339 have died. The virus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients, and the vast majority recover. But it is highly contagious and can cause severe illness and death in some patients, particularly the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.
The state’s stay-at-home order expired May 31 and the state’s 39 counties have been moving through a phased-in reopening process based on several indicators, including case counts.
(4) comments
Pretty sure inslee gets fired, or just like Cali, a mass exodus from was. I'm feeling the latter anyway 🤘🏼😎
Use L n I to strong arm businesses...now we know how he plans on "some"enforcement...
Just head to Idaho or Montana where they seem to appreciate business's and their patrons.. Spokane is already whining about it.. Mias well add Grant County into the mix of whiners also.. Remember if you Don't mind a leisurely and beautiful drive for large purchases and large volumes, Montana has NO SALES TAX saving you 8.2% automatically..
Eat bricks
