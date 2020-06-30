PASCO — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was heckled and had to cut short his speech Tuesday on battling the coronavirus pandemic in Eastern Washington.
Speaking outdoors at Columbia Basin College in Pasco, Inslee was repeatedly interrupted by hecklers as he urged residents to wear masks to prevent the spread of the virus.
“Open it up,″ one heckler shouted in an apparent reference to widespread business closures in the Tri-Cities of Richland, Pasco and Kennewick. The community is still in Phase 1 of the pandemic, which is largely a shutdown.
The heckling continued as a masked Inslee spoke. Finally the Democratic governor, who used to represent the Tri-Cities in the U.S. House, had had enough.
“We’re going to go inside,″ he said.
The Tri-Cities is one of the state’s COVID-19 hotspots. Benton and Franklin counties combined have more than 3,000 confirmed cases of the virus and detected cases are rapidly growing. There has also been 75 COVID-19 related deaths in Benton County and 27 in Franklin County, according to health officials.
Inslee recently ordered that residents of Washington must wear masks when in public, and that has drawn intense criticism from some people.
(9) comments
When you hold a press conference whith out public questions, this is the respons you will receive here. My question would be why you always point your finger at the president when in fact it is you that is in charge of this state. Wa! Wa! Where's my pacifier!! Businesses going out of business every day......
Inslee got exactly what he deserves. I pray there is more to follow. There is a pandemic going on that is murdering the American dream. You cant claim to be American if you support this disease and its bad actors feigning empathy and concern. We need to put an end to this charade..... it has gone too far. Enough is enough
I second your opinions!! They are forcing us all to wear filthy hijabs on our faces and getting their "woke" pasty-faced mob to be their enforcers. It's completely unscientific to have people impeding their breathing through a moist (from exhalation) filthy (from allll those nasty covids, hand dirt, environmental toxins, hepatitis, staph, norovirus, salmonella, listeria, etc.) and rebreathing through it. This is beyond disgusting. And don't get me started on how many filthy "masks" I see discarded on the ground for little kids to pick up and play with!!!!
Good for the Tri-Cities. sadly, the I-5 stepfords still outnumber the normal folks...
Good luck getting out of Phase One now, Tri-Cities.
The misery will continue until intelligence improves.
Stand up when you speak, your hard to hear when your on your hands and knees.
and. . . the prosecution rests.
If you can't stand the heat get out of the kitchen!
Lolllll...Watch the Tyrant will retaliate.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.