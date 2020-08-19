Under the proclamation issued Wednesday by Governor Jay Inslee, agricultural employers are now required to test their workforce broadly when health officials identify an outbreak after it passes a certain threshold. The governor’s office says a large portion of recorded COVID-19 cases are appearing at farms and food-packing facilities; both environments consist of employees who work, travel, and live together in close contact.
“There is no question that we need to escalate our response to this pandemic, and we know that additional focus must be placed on agricultural workplaces,” Inslee said. "From the data, we know that people of color have been disproportionately impacted by this pandemic, and while we have much work to do to address that, this is one step in the right direction."
Secretary of Health John Wiesman issued a directive in tandem with the proclamation ordering Gebbers Farms in Okanogan county to test all its employees in coming weeks after the death of three orchard employees who died from COVID-19 during an outbreak.
“Testing is one of the critical tools we have available to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Wiesman said. “With the large and disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on agricultural workers, it is important that we come together to quickly identify cases, including those who may be asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic, so we can ensure they have a safe work environment.”
Inslee acknowledged the difficulties farm workers face in our state.
"Agricultural workers are some of the hardest-working people of our state. Their labor is integral to Washington’s economy, and they bring to our table the many nutritious foods that Washington has to offer," Inslee said. "We call upon all agricultural employers to join us in proactively safeguarding against workplace outbreaks. When employers are unable to do so on their own, local health jurisdictions and state Department of Health will be ready to intervene.”
(24) comments
It's a virus, you can't hide from it, you can't control it, not if you are going to make a living.
Hygiene is your only real defense, clean hands, wash them again, keep your grubby fingers off your face, cover your cough and sneeze.
By the time you are tested it's too late. And who is going to pay the folks you force out of work?
At some point in time you have to grow up and take responsibility for your own health and well being,
The government is not the answer you are, take the information and protect yourself.
Desperate attempt to rally his base around a dead issue. Election flu has come and gone for most people. Any questions about his motives can be answered by his timing. Why no testing months ago when there was time? Why wait till harvest when nobody has time for this b.s.
13 BILLION apples are harvested BY HAND in this state annually.
There is incredible pushback against the testing because the results take too long to come back and people who feel good want to return to work. One coworker of mine waited over 7 days to find out she was negative and could return to work. People who are living paycheck to paycheck can’t afford to miss a week of work when they are not even sick.
next- everyone in the state ?
So forcing testing is the key now to stopping it..pure stupidity..
Why wouldn't testing help stop a virus? Do you even think before pounding your face on the keyboard?
testing is exactly how you stop the spread of the virus. Ignoring the issue doesn't mean that it 'magically' goes away. Anybody who's even taken 1st year biology knows that
Then why did the Obama Administration stop testing for H1N1 at the state level when outbreaks were occurring? Hmmm.
Did the swine flu magically disappear, or did Obama want the rising cases to?
Just become just went full Alex Jones level retarded. Yes, the virus is a magic spell cast by the deep state with Bill gates blessing to make the frogs gay.
Put the joint down, bro. Read and analyze.
Lots of money to spend on illegals, but no money to fix the Vantage bridge and keep the rest of us safe...Dem priorities...
The state administers federal money it gets to repair the interstates. Guess what? Your REPUBLICAN'TS in Washington have been blocking infrastructure money to repair bridges for many years. It's all part of the Grover Norquist "starve the beast" ideology.
Reap what you sow, stupid teabagger.
You expect a central washington republican to understand how things get paid for? I envy your optimism.
Local, do you ever have anything smart to write? You just get on here and emit written diarrhea. Zero substance, zero intelligence. Just the garden variety “you’re a moron”. You’re that guy. The instant sigh and eye roll before you read what you posted.
justbecool, do you ever have anything smart to write? You just get on here and emit written diarrhea. Zero substance, zero intelligence. Just the garden variety “you’re a moron”. You’re that guy. The instant sigh and eye roll before you read what you posted.
Also, read the crap you put just on this one article. You're either some edgelord teenager trying their hand at trolling the interwebs, or the dumbest adult alive.
You are so wrong where do you get your facts? Probably from the crap of sewer deposits shiped and spread over here. Teabagger, really? Republicans have never blocked infrastructure, just waste. You have no knowledge of wasted funds. Come on give me facts, I can demolish your facts!!
Mac every time you open your mouth you embarrass yourself. Hes trying to protect the people who are risking their lives to put food on your table. Work hardly anyone wants to do that is the very definition of ESSENTIAL! To NOT test, especially if you KNOW you have employees sick, would be immoral. These are Human Beings with families. Read my handle, its for you.
Risking their lives? You clown. All these cases of migrants with the virus in Mattawa, Quincy, Wenatchee yet no deaths Among them. I will read an occasional sad blurb about someone in their 80’s with pre existing conditions falling victim to the virus, but not some 40 year old migrant dropping in the field. I bet you don’t know a single person who has died from this, Local. And if you have, bet they weren’t under 65. I think you’re the deplorable.
Juan Carlos Santiago Rincon was in his 30's. Say his name, Deplorable.
https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2020/aug/16/mexican-workers-who-left-mid-harvest-describe-a-co/
Tragic. Nowhere in that article did it mention his age, and judging by that picture, he wasn’t in his 30’s. I think you threw that in there hoping I wouldn’t read up on it. People die because of this, that is a fact. Most don’t, also a fact. Look at the outbreak amongst the migrants and there has been 1 death? How exhausting it must be for you lefties to be constantly afraid of everything.
Classy handle, too. Positive member of society, no doubt. Go join Antifa bro, they’re always looking for low rent, degenerate, woe is me types.
justbecool, you just keep embarrassing yourself. Reading an article about the dangerous conditions these ag workers were living in, your takeaway was some idiotic "he dont look no 30 to me hur hur".
Just amazing, He was actually in his 30's, 10 seconds on google shows this.
http://www.ncfh.org/msaws-and-covid-19.html
The amount of time it took you to put out your incorrect drivel, you could have actually checked your dumb claim and not looked like a complete fool for once. Trump lovers, not just stupid, but lazy
