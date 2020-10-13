OLYMPIA — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says five counties in central and eastern Washington still under the tightest COVID-19 restrictions will be allowed to resume more activity and open more services.
At a news conference Tuesday the governor said Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Douglas and Chelan counties will be moved from modified Phase 1 into Phase 2. Inslee has instituted an virus reopening plan under which counties move through four phases – with 1 the most restrictive and 4 being a full reopening.
“With the partnerships and cooperative efforts in place, we have been able to keep the continued dialogue going with the Department of Health and the Governor’s Office, which has resulted in our ability to move our community forward in the Safe Start reopening plan to a full Phase 2, all while keeping our citizens as safe as possible,” said Kevin Overbay, Chelan-Douglas Board of Health vice chairman and Chelan County commissioner. “I look forward to fostering our relationships and building upon the work that has already been done as we continue to balance the personal and economic health of our community members and businesses in the coming months.”
Under Phase 2, the counties will be allowed to resume some adult and youth sports as well as outdoor recreation with more than 12 people. Also, more business activity will be OK'd, like movie theaters at limited capacity, restaurants with limited seating and indoor fitness centers with reduced numbers of people allowed.
Authorities say there has been a “leveling out” of coronavirus risk between the five counties and the rest of the state since a pause in the reopening plan took effect in July.
There have been more than 93,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Washington since the start of the pandemic and more than 2,100 deaths.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(3) comments
Call me a cynic but these moves to relax the COVID lockdowns do seem to be occurring near the time ballots will be mailed.
Bingo!
About time to vote isn't it?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.