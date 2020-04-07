SEATTLE - Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday announced an effort to resupply Washington’s food banks, which are running low due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Inslee says because of increasing demand supplies at the state’s food banks have dropped to dangerously low levels, with an estimated 1.6 million people — double the usual number — in expected to seek food aid.
“Washingtonians are generous neighbors who rise to the occasion, and this is a moment for individuals to make a difference,” Inslee said. “By coming together and contributing to this fund, we can meet this demand across the state and help our neighbors and their families put a meal on the table.”
The relief effort, called WA Food Fund, is being managed by Philanthropy Northwest, a network of philanthropic organizations. The effort will combine business and philanthropic dollars with individual fundraising to have the most effect.
Donations will be directed to three organizations that deliver food to every food bank in the state: Food Lifeline, Northwest Harvest and Second Harvest.
To make a donation to the WA Food Fund, visit www.wafoodfund.org.
(3) comments
Cute... What exactly did Inslee do other than make gargling sounds saying there is another program and because of him not allowing anyone to have jobs (other than Taxpayer paid for employees) people cannot afford all their bills and are looking for whatever support they can.. In this case they are looking towards reducing their food bills..
What a Governor to starve his people in the name of "public health".. It's really funny when you think about it.. 1.6 MILLION people is double the number of normal so 800,000 THOUSAND people need assistance because we have 8000 ( 2 zero's less) people who have gotten sick..
What a way trade off -- That folks is what you call West Coast Math right there..
Nicely stated.
I don't think the food banks need more of your WHINE! Other States are looking to Washington as a leader in dealing with the pandemic, and they recognize that Inslee has lessened the impact of the illness when compared to other States. Tell me, what would a Republican Governor have done differently, and how would it have led to a better outcome?
