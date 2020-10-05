On Monday, Washington Governor Jay Inslee released a formal statement criticizing President Donald Trump over what he described as “reckless comments” about coronavirus. On Thursday, the President tested positive for coronavirus. On Monday, just before being released from the Washington D.C. hospital where he was treated, Trump tweeted the following statement:
Governor Inslee balked at the President’s remarks in a formal statement released on his website.
“The president’s reckless comments reflect exactly the same nonsense thinking behind his failed pandemic response that increased the risk of COVID, a virus that has caused 210,000 deaths in the United States already — and hundreds more each day. He hasn’t learned a thing. Since he tested positive for COVID, more than 2,000 additional Americans have died and downplaying this danger is the best he can do?
“His only statement now should be an acknowledgement that COVID is dangerous; that he was wrong when discouraging the use of masks and wrong to mock the experts. He certainly should not be telling people there isn’t anything to worry about.
“It is easy for him to downplay the dangers when he has access to medical care that others don’t have. President Trump has made it clear that the states are on their own.
“But I am confident that Washingtonians will continue to mask up because we care for each other. Unlike Donald Trump, we realize that wearing a mask is a strength, a sign that we care about families and others around us.
“Let there be no mistake — we are still in a pandemic and millions of Americans are acting like it. They are masking up and social distancing. They are making difficult choices to protect their health and the health of those around them. They deserve a president who will do the same.”
Trump’s wife, Melania, also tested positive around the same time he did. Several other White House officials have tested positive for COVID-19 as well.
(8) comments
Just stopping by to read irrelevant Basin yokels carp about Inslee calling BS on the King of BS.
It's long past time to call out the stupidity of today's so-called "conservatives." They're idiots, and idiots get told to shut up when they run their idiot mouths. Don't hesitate next time one opens its lie-hole in public.
Toddler Simp will be right there to back you up.
Donald Trump cant breathe on his own he has pneumonia. Hes probably going to need to go back to the hospital within 48 hrs.
Herman Cain/coronavirus timeline:
6/24: Attends Trump rally, maskless
7/2: Tests positive for Covid-19
7/10: Says he’s improving
7/15: Says his doctors seem happy
7/27: Says he’s really getting better
7/30: Dies
Wow.
Grant Co. 80,000 people more or less, 3,174 people infected in 9 months, 2,554 of those have recovered, 21 people have died, there are about 13 in the hospital.
How scared should we be?
I just found out my Dad has Alzheimer's now that scare's me!
We should all know how to protect ourselves from this virus. It's not like the information has not been provided. Restrict access to high risk nursing homes and elderly patients, then get the government out of the way so we can fix the mess they made.
first- pardon spelling. 2 counties in wa rule the vote. Could we in wa have an electrol college - kinda like when we vote for prez ? i read itwas made because of huge populations in cal- fl- ny- penn states- agan pardon spelling---- heck, its just an idea --- ss
Inslee, turn the lights off !! Dumb ass!!!
Why don't you just go away Inslee? Nobody really pays attention to what you have to say anymore. You had such great insight on Seattle's Chaz, Amazon and now Boeing leaving our state.
Your commenting on inslee so obviously you care about what he's saying. You prove that your point is just dumb. Expected from a trump supporter don't worry your not alone.
Inslee skewer's Trump. [scared]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.