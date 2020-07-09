OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said President Donald Trump’s comments earlier this week pressuring governors to open the schools in the fall were “hogwash” and he said the state will not be bullied into making potentially unsafe decisions during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“Decisions about school and how to have it, onsite or otherwise, will remain with the state of Washington,” the Democrat said at a news conference Thursday. “These are Washington students and Washington state has the legal authority to make decisions about their education.”
On Tuesday, Trump argued that some states are keeping schools closed not because of the risks from the coronavirus pandemic but for political reasons.
“They think it’s going to be good for them politically, so they keep the schools closed,” Trump said at a White House discussion on school plans for the fall. “No way. We’re very much going to put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools.”
And on Wednesday, Trump threatened to hold back federal money if school districts don’t bring their students back in the fall.
Inslee, who ran for his party’s presidential nomination last year and has sparred with Trump before, insisted Thursday the state is “not going to be bullied.
“If it’s necessary, we have the courts available,” he said.
Inslee said that he is meeting with state schools Superintendent Chris Reykdal next week to discuss how schools will approach fall instruction.
“I want schools to open in a manner that maximizes learning while simultaneously is safe for our students and wider community,” Inslee said.
The virus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients, and the vast majority recover. But it is highly contagious and can cause severe illness and death in some patients, particularly the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.
Nearly 38,000 people have tested positive for the virus in Washington state and at least 1,394 have died.
(16) comments
Well it's probably too late anyway. The children have learned to fear, once that grows in a kid it's a hard thing to heal.
People are social animals and all this fear your fellow man stuff is tearing down our society.
Just look at the anger and disdain on this site, not to mention all the others.
Our government has driven a wedge into the population and I don't know if we can come back together anymore. It's really tough to relearn respect when you only have distrust and anger.
We need to reopen and mingle or our civilization is not going to be able to stand it.
We are currently building herd immunity faster than any country in the world right now and that will save american"s billions down the road. If you don't want to get this virus then lock yourself up in your house and don't come out for a year. The rest of us that want this S&%t over with will go about our daily lives as normal as we can until Inslee isn't governor anymore.
If there was any evidence that said this was like chicken pox I would whole heartedly say "let it rip" ...however most scientists and doctors report a 60 to 90 immunity window and then you can catch it again. Its a disaster! Sick of it
Trump is only pro openings on everything for his political gain . Simple . He is not concerned in the least for the average citizen. Any simple minded person can see that . I am extremely impressed with having a governor to stand up to a bully . Trump is a narcissistic creature. He couldn’t tell the truth if if his children’s life depended on it . I am so sick and tired of the ignorance in this county . Being a proud republican isn’t being devoted to an idiot like Trump .
Preach on brother! Amen
He’s pro openings because that’s what has to happen in order to have a good economy. A good economy is the basis for a healthy and productive country. Getting people back to work means Trump cares about his citizens, not the contrary. I guess only the simple minded, as you say, can see that he isn’t concerned. The rest of us non simple minded people can see that he is trying to get people back to work and businesses booming to return to the greatest economy this country has ever had. You can have all the personal opinions about Trump as you want, it’s your right, but Trump is good for this country, and I think most of you leftist deep down know it. By the way, getrealman called you brother when your name clearly indicates you’re a girl.
Actually you are correct in one aspect. I did say "preach on brother" which was clearly an error on my part. I didnt even notice it was from wash girl. But I still respect her opinion. And like I said earlier you can keep blowing that Trump horn until your cheeks turn Blue because come Jan 2020 you will be hating Inslee and Biden because the apprentice King is going bye bye!
Ok Maybe one of you Government Leeches can explain to me what the Fuss is about.. If Idiot Inslee keeps the schools closed, then what does he need Federal money for schools for??
Wouldn't that be like You paying for a subscription but not receiving the magazine?? I think in Private industry that's called FRAUD but it seems when you are working for the Government, It's called "Free Money"..
If you wanted an answer, you'd treat the people you're referring to with respect. But I guess you trolls really don't want an answer, do you?
Yes, respect fraud, waste, and abuse of a bloated bureaucratic system. That's respectful. I want an answer too, but I don't believe Inslee can give an answer that makes sense, is logical, isn't hurtful, and doesn't destroy one's lifestyle.
@cheb.. Ok Cheb ok.. If you think you can explain to everyone why ANY Government employee (especially school districts) should get 100% of their paycheck when they are not doing 100% of their job.. I'd LOVE to hear this..
Also explain why the State cannot make a 100% online classroom therefore eliminating the need for each and every town to have their own school district costing BILLIONS that ONE central state online curriculum would not provide??
I’ll give you this Cheb, you stand your ground. Everyone else on her that thinks like you fires off a shot and retreats back into the woods when challenged.
What Inslee hates is that he knows President Trump is right about him, it's all for political reasons. Anyone that thinks Inslee gives one **** about the health of WA. citizens is delusional. Anyone that believes that COVID is much more than the regular flue is also delusional. If you're at risk, stay home!
Im wildly delusional and your borderline insane. Trump cares about nothing but his orange hair and fake tan and Covid is not the end of the world I agree. But we need to get a grasp on this runaway train or you will be hating on Inslee long after Trump is back running his Apprentice show after losing this election
And your ideas for getting a "grasp" on this runaway train would be?? Because I see the CoronaVirus being more of a freight car anymore on this train and the train being more Idiots running around screaming they are going to die they are going to die and that IDIOT Inslee being the Train Engineer in the Cab Tooting his big old, Mask covered, Horn.. Watch out Watch out it's rolling and I don't know what to do but give people false hope and stupid ideas..
What Im saying honestly is we are currently the divided states not the United. Obviously we do not agree on a lot of what were talking about and thats Ok. But if we cant find a middle ground for our country to move forward the Train is off the tracks with no destination anywhere. Nothing will change and we will be stuck right where we are right now. Stalemate
