OLYMPIA — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday announced several climate related proposals for the next legislative session, including fully reinstating a plan to cap carbon pollution in the state.
“We can fight climate change and we can create good paying jobs by transitioning to a cleaner energy economy,” Inslee said at a news conference announcing his plan. “We know these actions are required now. We cannot kick this can down the road anymore.”
In January, the state Supreme Court ruled that the state's Clean Air Rule cannot apply to companies that sell or distribute petroleum or natural gas because they don’t make their own emissions — other people burn the fuel they provide. The Department of Ecology only has the authority to regulate “actual emitters,” like refineries, power plants, factories and other big polluters. But about three-quarters of the emissions that would have been covered by the rule came indirectly from petroleum and natural gas importers and sellers.
Under his plan, announced as part of a weeklong budget rollout, his budget would include $12.6 million to implement a bill called the “Climate Commitment Act.” In addition to the cap on greenhouse gas emissions, the bill would authorize the state Department of Ecology to implement a program for industries to comply through the sale, tracking and accounting of greenhouse gas credits. Proceeds from those will go toward funding projects focused on transportation and clean energy.
Inslee is also seeking a measure that would require fuel producers and importers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with gasoline and other transportation fuels. That effort, which has previously stalled in the Legislature, would create a clean fuels program similar to ones in British Columbia, California and Oregon. It would require fuel producers to reduce the carbon emissions associated with their products by 10 percent by 2028 and 20 percent by 2035.
The plan also expands the effort to transition the state's 21-vessel ferry system from diesel to electric. Last year, one vessel was converted to electric. A second conversion has already been authorized, and the funding is also in place for construction of a new 144-car vessel. Inslee's plan for the next two year budget would fund that second conversion, as well as construction of a second new electric ferry and funding to build three charging stations. The cost over the four years would be $318 million, with about $190 being spent in the next two year budget cycle.
Inslee's climate proposal also looks to do the following:
—Allocate $3.25 million to coordinate with Oregon and British Columbia on a ultra-high-speed rail corridor.
—Require new buildings to be zero-carbon by 2030, with a goal to eliminate fossil fuels from existing buildings by 2050. He also allocates $55 million to weatherize and support energy efficiency investments for 7,000 low-income homes; $66 million to retrofit more than 200 public buildings; and $20 million to shift from fossil fuels like gas to high-efficiency electric heat pumps and other electric equipment.
— A focus on communities most impacted by climate change, including the creation of a permanent environmental justice and equity advisory panel.
—Spend $100 million on clean energy projects, including grid modernization, grants to nonprofit lenders who provide loans for clean-energy upgrades and research and development for new clean energy technology.
Inslee, who was elected to a third term last month, is releasing his state budget this week in several stages throughout the week. The Democratic-controlled House and Senate will each present their own budget proposals during the 105-day legislative session that begins Jan. 11.
If a turd is referred to as progressive, does it still smell?
Pay attention.
Petro-economics threatens the Global Technocracy. Squabbling over resources, and especially funding oil-based countries like Russia and fundamentalist Arab countries that won't play along, impedes the goal of Multi-cultural Global Capitalism.
This is really, really old news. Jimmy Carter warned about "oil reliance" way, way back, when Zbigniew Brzezinsky was his National Security Advisor. Not a coincidence that Z-Biggie, with the help of David Rockefeller and others scheming the post-Cold War "new world order," was the architect of today's GT.
But, alas. The McCarthy/Goldwater/Reagan "movement conservatives" who took over the Republican Party in the 80's got their funding from Big Oil and the Military Industrial Complex. And so, wars, Big Trucks, and 40 years of climate disinfo for the sake of profit and political power.
So we arrive today. Exxon is dropped from the Dow. Black Rock's $7 Trillion in assets will now be managed with "climate" in mind. But now you know what's really up.
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/12/16/blackrock-makes-climate-change-central-to-investment-strategy-for-2021.html
Don't like how the GT's wonks have been managing things? Sorry, but being a conservative means that you support unregulated capitalism, and you have for decades. The oligarchy knows what's best for us, and the GT is what they came up with. So own it.
Libertarians on the Right especially dislike the GT's erosion of national sovereignty in favor of international corporate and banking rule. Libertarians on the Left hate that, too, along with how the GT has been treating American workers. The GT's media keeps both ends of the spectrum blaming *each other*. Trump populist movement? GT leans left and calls it craziness. If the Left acts up, it's "law and order" must prevail -- just look at those people in the streets! Same old game.
So -- do you think the Righty Libertarians and Lefty Libertarians can ever work together to bring the GT to heel? Oh, you don't? Then quit your bitchin' because it ain't gonna change a thing. And quit wasting your time blaming people who been fighting the same thing you have.
Very good news. This is why he was re-elected. All the Eastern WA wailing and gnashing of teeth won't change the fact that we have a progressive Governor.
Want to get rid of global warming? Destroy the sun and/or get rid of all these clouds.
What I wrote makes as much sense as Inslee's foolish ideology that somehow, little old WA is going to change the planet's temperature.
Where was the money to rid the state of gridlock and other opportunities for idling cars?
If I go to starbux for a coffee, but idle in line for 20 minutes, did I still help some farmer in Nicaragua get his $3/day wage?
Please tell me I'm not the only one who sees this inconsistent lunacy.
