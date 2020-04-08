OLYMPIA - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says the Legislature may need to be called back for a special session because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Legislature isn’t schedule to return until next January, but Inslee said it was probable they may need to return, “given the extent of the economic damage that we have suffered.”
He said the timing of that is uncertain, but he said that he was ready to call the Legislature back early if more aggressive steps for spending was needed before the end of the year. He noted that the state had already dispersed $120 million from $200 million the Legislature allocated to COVID-19 response before they adjourned last month.
Inslee also announced the state is opening up an application process for grants that will provide up to $10,000 for businesses with up to 10 employees. Businesses can use the money to pay rent, utility bills, supplies and other operating expenses.
The $5 million in funding for the grants comes from the governor’s strategic reserve fund and will be administered by the state Department of Commerce. Businesses can apply at coronavirus.wa.gov.
No what I hear is a bunch of “NON believers of the vivid-19 virus” that’s continuing to kill our loved ones and tearing apart our economy. Nobody is asking you to all of a sudden like everything that OUR governor is trying to do to relief some of our suffering due to this crisis. If that were the case I would actually be a fan of trump. But I’m not. We don’t know what it’s like to be the governor or the mayor or the president. We all have imaginations and assumptions. But really we don’t know what it’s like to be in their shoes and have so many people at you 24-7 just with every expectation as if you are a genie ready to fix the lives of all who exist. Nobody is perfect and really it’s what we got right now so either be greatful or don’t.
Okay. Point taken. I'm not grateful for Inslee or any decision he makes or causes others to make.
This is what I read, “given the extent of the economic damage that we have suffered.”
This is what I interpret, “given the extent of the economic damage that I have caused.”
Economic damage??? What?? What he means is our tax revenues are starting to drastically shrink (since we tax ourselves on a consumption tax -- aka sales tax) and we shut down our economy and now we don't have much money coming in but since we are paying everyone 100% of their wages... UMMMMM Olympia I think we got a M.F. Problem..
