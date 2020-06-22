OLYMPIA - While it hasn’t happened yet, Gov. Jay Inslee says he “will not hesitate” to freeze or even move counties back a phase if COVID-19 cases continue to increase.
As of Monday, 14 counties have been approved for Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan and eighteen counties are in Phase 2, including Grant and Adams counties. Both Chelan and Douglas counties are in a modified version of Phase 1 while Yakima, Benton and Franklin Counties remain in Phase 1.
The Grant County Health District last week also said they couldn’t guarantee the county wouldn’t move back to Phase 1 but staff remains focused on getting the county to move forward to Phase 3, which includes urging residents to wear face coverings in public.
Among the 18 counties in Phase 2, Grant and Adams County currently have the highest rate of newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases based on state Department of Health data from June 2 through June 15.
As of June 15, the latest date for complete data compiled by the state, Grant County has a rate of about 102 new cases per 100,000 residents, but that number is expect to increase to more than 130 cases per 100,000 residents as of June 20. Adams County is at 124 cases per 100,000 residents, as of June 15, according to the state Department of Health.
Grant County is only meeting two of the five key metric goals to be eligible to apply for Phase 3.
(4) comments
I'm curious if they are testing everyone that comes in now or is there still a strict set of symptoms an individual must have before being tested. If they are testing all now, well of course we will have more positive results.
Ok the testing shortage was a LONG time ago! We got tests in immediately after Inslee told off our child like president. And the tests take 3-5days to come back with results. And as far as the vaccine, if people ever read the news they would know that every capable person in the entire world right now is doing everything they can to do just that. And if staying home were an option for a lot of us. TRUST ME! It would definitely be taken advantage of! But some of us don’t get that option even during a pandemic where we are risking our lives by coming in to contact with so many people who are completely clueless if they have it or people who know they’ve been exposed but don’t care.
It was never expected that cases would disappear, the goal was supposed to be to make sure the hospitals were not overwhelmed. It was also expected that confirmed cases would increase as testing increased. A county could totally thwart these “goals” if every citizen refused the test. It seems to me that the goals are at odds with each other unless you reach herd immunity, get an effective vaccine, or go back into total isolation.
Oh no...The Washington state tyrant is flexing his unconstitutional muscles again....To bad he isn't doing anything about the Seattle CHOP zone.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.