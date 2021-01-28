EPHRATA - Grant PUD officials say 2020 was a banner year for internet service in Grant County.
During Tuesday’s regularly scheduled utility commission meeting, Grant PUD Manager of Wholesale Fiber Russ Brethower reported some of the monetary analytics generated by wholesale fiber in the county. According to Brethower, total revenue from fiber-optic service ended 2020 at $10.6 million, surpassing the $9.8 million goal that was set at the beginning of 2020. Revenue was gauged based on the billing figures that came in from private companies, which include service-provider companies like iFIBER Communications.
iFIBER sells internet and telephone services to Grant County customers over the Grant PUD fiber network.
In addition to continued construction efforts, Grant PUD will also focus on upgrading its hardware and other technological elements of the fiber network’s core, increasing its data capacity to ensure the network is ready for the next 10-20 years; the upgrades will improve iFIBER Communication’s quality of service.