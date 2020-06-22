MOSES LAKE - Construction of a solar generating facility over 700 acres in size is being proposed for a plot of land north of Moses Lake.
On Monday, iFIBER ONE News spoke to Grant County’s planning division.
Associate Planner Ron Sell says a company called Invenergy out of Chicago, Illinois is working with the county in obtaining the needed permits to build on the large parcel located at 5010 Rd. 10 NE near Moses Lake. The site is located about one mile northwest of the main runway at the Grant County International Airport.
Invenergy plans to develop a photovoltaic solar electrical generating facility with an energy storage system that will generate up to 120 megawatts of renewable energy. The project will connect to Grant PUD’s transmission system.
Sell says the company had planned on breaking ground late last year or early this year, but coronavirus and push back from environmental agencies have delayed the permitting process.
On Tuesday, an open record public hearing is set to take place to consider a proposed development agreement between Grant County, Grant County Conservation District, and Quincy Solar Energy LLC for “Project Mitigation Parameters.” Sell says the environmental agencies involved in the process expect the project to restore the habitat it will affect and mitigate any other environmental impacts.
Sell says the project could be given the green light within the next couple of months.
Sell says he isn’t sure who the purchaser of the power will be, but the subsidiary, Quincy Solar Energy LLC, may indicate that the buyer of the power could be local.
iFIBER ONE News reached out to Invenergy for further details, but have not heard back.
(2) comments
Somebody made some money off the 700 acres. The cost of solar power is 30% more..it's going to look ugly after they go bankrupt
jeez
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.