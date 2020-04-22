RITZVILLE - The Central Basin Investigative Team has released dash cam video of an officer-involved shooting in Ritzville that left a 48-year-old man dead.
The dash cam video is from a Washington State Patrol trooper’s vehicle that was on scene of the April 11 shooting outside Love’s Travel Stop in Ritzville. Investigators have shared the video with the man's family.
The Central Basin Investigative Team, with lead investigators from the Moses Lake Police Department and Grant County Sheriff’s Office, continue to review the shooting.
Shawn Lee was reportedly passing through Ritzville with a family member on April 10 when his vehicle broke down, according to investigators. Lee was towed back to the Love’s Travel stop and beginning early Saturday, police received three calls about Lee, two from Lee himself.
In the calls, Lee reportedly made allegations about being tracked and that his pickup was bugged. Family members from out of the area also called police to say Lee was suicidal and in possession of a sword. When Lee was initially contacted Saturday, he denied the allegations and the family member with Lee told officers the situation was under control.
About 11:30 p.m. April 11, the family member with Lee went inside Love’s Travel Stop and asked for help, according to investigators. Ritzville Police Officer Jeff Lane and state Trooper Nate Romaneschi responded.
When officers were speaking with the family member on scene, dash cam video shows Lee exit the vehicle swinging a machete. The family member attempts to intervene as Lee began to approach the officers.
“Officer Lane deployed a Taser on Lee, which had no effect on him. Lee continued to close the distance on the officers swinging the machete when Lane fired from his department-issued firearm at a range of approximately 10 feet. The bullets struck Lee and caused him to drop the machete,” investigators stated.
An ambulance was called and both officers on scene attempted life-saving first aid on Lee, who later died at East Adams Rural Community Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.