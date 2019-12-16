MOSES LAKE - Swelling uncertainty surrounding the fate of Boeing’s faulty 737 Max has resulted in a decision to temporarily cease production of the plane at Boeing’s Renton facility next month.
The FAA has reportedly stated that Boeing was short-sighted about its timeline on when the planes would return to service. The shutdown is an indication that FAA certification of the craft isn’t happening in the very near future.
The following is a statement made by Boeing about the factors that went into making the decision:
“We believe this decision is least disruptive to maintaining long-term production system and supply chain health. This decision is driven by a number of factors, including the extension of certification into 2020, the uncertainty about the timing and conditions of return to service and global training approvals, and the importance of ensuring that we can prioritize the delivery of stored aircraft. We will continue to assess our progress towards return to service milestones and make determinations about resuming production and deliveries accordingly.”
Boeing is storing 400 grounded 737 MAX jets at its Renton and Moses Lake locations.
Officials at the Grant County International Airport say despite the news, it's “business as usual” on the tarmac. Kim DeTrolio, Port of Moses Lake’s Interim Executive Director, says the large fleet of flying machines continue to occupy airport and the flow of 737s into the airport remains steady.
But, airport officials believe there will soon be a lull in fly-ins when the Renton plant shuts down.
