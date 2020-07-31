The community of Rimrock Meadows was literally ‘in the line of fire’ at one point overnight, but a critical effort by crews saved it from what could have been imminent disaster.
The now 650-acre Coulee Meadows Fire quickly spread across tough terrain that include land around large rocks and ravines, making it difficult for firefighters to control. Grant County Fire District 13 Chief Jim Stuckey says the blaze was traveling southwest and bucked up against Olson Road with the community of Rimrock Meadows on the other side prompting crews from various county and state jurisdictions to band together and take a stand against the blaze.
“The fire behavior did not slow down all night. It burned clean, hard, and fast with huge flame lengths. It converged onto McCartney Creek Trail from three different angles,” Stuckey told iFIBER ONE News. “It was a huge fire, I mean huge. BLM crews were worried and so was I, it was a scary moment.”
Stuckey says the feverish work of firefighters proved to be successful against the fervent fire.
“If it had gotten across Olson Road, it would have been gone. The community of Rimrock would have been in trouble. We had to do it right there otherwise it would have been out there, ripping.”
Stuckey says the crews managed to establish a containment line around the blaze, but actual confirmation of containment has yet to be announced.
Officials with Central Washington Interagency Communications Center say the fire is dormant now, but triple-digit temperatures could be problematic for crews later today.
(4) comments
Love those firefighters!
Kept my place from burning earlier this Spring.
Our fire fighters kick ass!
Watch this article get hijacked by libtards who will assume the fire was started by a Trump-lover! Fish on.
Nicely done, fellas!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.