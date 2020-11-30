MOSES LAKE - At around the start of next fall, Moses Lake will finally get its long-awaited Italian restaurant. The eatery is part of a business development project located next to Tacos Mi Casa at South Pioneer Way and East Nelson Road.
The building's owners are Rhonda and Dino Cacchiotti and B.J. Garbe. Cacchiotti owns Cacciotti Orthodontics down the street from the project. Garbe is the manager of Ten Pin Brewery and other Russell family-owned businesses in town.
“It’s going to be first-class,” said Jeff Foster of Windermere Real Estate in Moses Lake. “This one is something the community is going to be proud of,” the realtor told iFIBER ONE News on Monday.
Foster is managing the property.
Foster says crews will break ground on the project in January. The commercial building will be divided into three main areas. One will be the restaurant, the other will be a dental supplies store, and the third and largest portion is unoccupied commercial space for lease.
The open 8,000 sq. ft. space can be divided into separate businesses spaces as small as 1,000 sq. ft. The available commercial space is also open to retailers.
Foster says the building will take nine months to build.
The Italian restaurant will have sole ownership and will not be part of a corporation or franchise.
(4) comments
I just hope its a goid italian restaurant with family deals and reasonable lrices. We have hqd other italian restaurants here they just go out of business. Need to know your clientele as well.
So happy to hear its not an Olive Garden. Awesome its owned by people who are local, excited for their business and hope its successful for them.
Moses Lake support this business we don’t want to lose this place like we did the last Italian place
Hallelujah!!! My prayers have been answered. Finally another Italian restaurant here. Sure hope it's not a pipe dream.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.