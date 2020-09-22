Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is endorsing Jay Inslee as a governor worth re-electing. Biden reportedly endorsed Inslee for re-election on Tuesday. Inslee posted Biden’s formal endorsement statement on his Twitter account.
Biden issued the following statement:
“Governor Jay Inslee is a national leader during the COVID-19 crisis and is building an economy that works for everyone in Washington state. As Governor, he delivered results for working families - expanding health care, passing paid family leave, providing sick leave to every Washington worker, and making historic investments in transportation and education,” said Biden. “Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Inslee has shown strong, steady leadership to protect Washingtonians. I am proud to endorse his candidacy and look forward to working alongside him to further expand access to health care, rebuild a strong economy, and continue the global fight against climate change.”
In response to Biden’s endorsement, Inslee wrote:
“I am honored by Vice President Biden’s endorsement. He will be a president who believes in science, responds to facts, and understands the responsibility of the office he will soon hold. I look forward to having a partner in the White House that shares Washington’s priorities to defeat COVID, fight climate change and build a better future for working families through a more equitable economy, affordable health care, and improved education.”
Inslee is being challenged by Republican gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp.
(13) comments
Flies endorse shit, too, but I'm not voting Turds2020.
And they’re both going to win
BIDEN2020
INSLEE2021
BAAAAHAHAHAHA!!!!!! now how do all you Democrat Biden lovers feel about him now!
Dim promoted by dimmer
Inslee is the candidate of the demented....
Can anyone recall something Jay did that was good for all? Like Trump did with lowering your tax rate, keeping in you in the same tax bracket for bonuses, and rolling back sue and settle from the EPA?
Wow, what a shock....Yawn.......
biden did this in hopes inslee will pay him a visit into his basement and teach him to put his velcro shoes in the correct feet. drug test biden trump will take the test, so should biden after the face to face debate--- if it actually happens.
OMG your post is obviously coming from regurgitating what you hear from fox news and right wing radio. You kool aide drinking inability to question what you see and hear has you marching in lock step with the people who count on your type to do their bidding.
And do you question why the Left doesn’t denounce the violence and destruction caused by BLM and Antifa, or.....?
I don't condone violence of any kind. First and foremost I am an American. Sickened by the current state of our country.
I suspect your just "muddying up" the waters here. How many accounts do you post with anyway Bodhi?
Who are you questioning? Not clear to me.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.