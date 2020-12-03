OLYMPIA — Republican Sen. John Braun has been elected by his caucus to be the new Senate minority leader.
Braun, of Centralia, replaces Sen. Mark Schoesler, who announced this week he was stepping down from his leadership role after eight years but would remain in the the chamber as a senator, The Olympian reported.
Braun, first elected to the Senate in 2012, has served as ranking member of the Senate Ways & Means Committee since 2017. He was unanimously elected to the leadership post during Wednesday's Republican caucus vote, as were other caucus leaders.
“My mission as Republican leader is to expand opportunities for every family in Washington, of every race, belief and background. Expanding opportunity starts with high-quality schools, lower taxes and less state control of people’s lives,” said Braun. “State policies should enhance economic freedom to allow everyone the opportunity to follow their talents and pursue their dreams. Too often in past decades, including during this pandemic, we’ve seen policies that have reduced freedom and opportunity for Washington families.
“Why did Republicans in this state do better in the latest election than expected? I think it’s because people across our state are tired of feeling like they aren’t being heard. They’re paying more taxes and seeing less value for their investment,” Braun continued. “We have listened, and this is what our caucus has heard. When the Legislature convenes next month, we will bring policies forward that are intended to help all Washington families and communities in the central Puget Sound area and across the state."
Sen. Ann Rivers was elected as caucus chair and Sen. Shelly Short was re-elected as floor leader. Sen. Keith Wagoner will step into Rivers' place as floor whip.
Democrats hold a 28-21 majority in the Senate, with the Republican numbers including a Democratic senator who caucuses with them.
Well if a story is widely publicized then why should I-Fiber beat a horse to death even more times? Sure you can beat a horse to death so many times and they are still dead! Sounds like a already got that old news from other sources don't you think?
Meanwhile, Ifeeble continues to miss the big story widely reported in liberal media -- Cathy McMorris Rogers being named top-ranking Republican on the uber-powerful House Energy and Commerce Committee. Here:
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/12/03/mcmorris-rodgers-energy-commerce-committee-442526
