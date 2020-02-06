MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake man was found guilty of accidentally shooting his girlfriend at their residence in July 2019.
A jury convicted Jose Espinoza Jr., 29, of third-degree assault while armed with a deadly weapon, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of tampering with a witness.
A sentencing hearing has been set for Tuesday.
Moses Lake police responded to Samaritan Hospital about 5:20 p.m. on July 13 after Espinoza drove his 23-year-old girlfriend to the facility for a gunshot wound to her back, according to court records.
Hospital staff told police Espinoza was screaming down the hallway and into the Emergency Department. Staff said Espinoza “appeared to be on something and was acting manic,” court records stated.
Once the victim was at the Emergency Department, Espinoza left the hospital but returned about 25 minutes later.
“(Hospital staff) began asking Espinoza questions trying to understand everything that had taken place. Espinoza confirmed he pulled the fire alarm at the hospital to get attention. Espinoza also blurted how he shot (the victim) on accident,” police wrote. “(Hospital staff) tried to clarify with Espinoza, asking ‘Who shot her?’ Espinoza replied ‘I did, it was an accident.’”
The victim later told police Espinoza, a convicted felon, had possession of a handgun for about a month before the shooting. She said Espinoza was messing with something in his hands in the bedroom and when she tried to pass him, “she heard a loud bang and felt something hot pass through her back,” according to police.
Police found methamphetamine and heroin inside the home, along with used drug paraphernalia.
On Oct. 8, Espinoza called a woman from jail and “explains that without her there is no case against him,” police stated. “He advised her if she doesn’t come to court they can’t charge him with anything.” Espinoza also told the woman to “disappear for awhile.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.