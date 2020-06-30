MOSES LAKE - Just three cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Tuesday in Grant County, bringing the countywide total to 578 confirmed cases during the pandemic.
The three cases are residents in Royal City, Soap Lake and Warden, according to the Grant County Health District. Two previously confirmed cases were found to not be Grant County residents and the cases have been removed from the total count.
The number of Grant County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 remains at 14.
“The majority of those who reported being asymptomatic during our interviews were ages 0-18 (28 percent) or a result of mass testing events (36%),” health district officials stated. “If someone is tested early in their illness, some people who report being asymptomatic at the time of the interview will later develop symptoms. This is known as pre-symptomatic.”
According to the state Department of Health, at least 4,600 Grant County residents have been tested for the virus, with a positive test rate of about 11 percent.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 38
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 3
- Mattawa: 139
- Moses Lake: 167
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 8
- Quincy: 150 (-2)
- Royal City: 45 (+1)
- Soap Lake: 16 (+1)
- Warden: 12 (+1)
Statewide, more than 32,800 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 1,332 people have died. More than 557,200 people in the state have been tested, with a positive test rate of about 5.9 percent.
