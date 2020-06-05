MOSES LAKE - Grant County had just one COVID-19 case confirmed for the second straight day on Friday. The total confirmed cases in the county sits at 245.
Friday’s new case is from a Moses Lake resident, according to the Grant County Health District. Moses Lake now has 60 confirmed cases.
An estimated 155 cases are pending test results. Of the 245 confirmed cases, three patients are hospitalized and 124 — up 18 — are listed as recovered.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 17
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 2
- Mattawa: 57
- Moses Lake: 60
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 86
- Royal City: 12
- Soap Lake: 4
- Warden: 6
“Remember to wear a mask in public anytime you can’t keep 6 feet of distance between yourself and others,” health district officials stated. “Remember to stay home if you feel sick. Remember not to gather in groups larger than 5 outside of your household. It’s each of us doing our part that will help prevent illness in our families, our friends, and our communities.”
Statewide, more than 22,900 people have tested positive for the virus and at least 1,149 people have died, according to the state Department of Health. A total of about 390,800 people have been tested for the virus, with 5.9 percent of the cases returning positive.
