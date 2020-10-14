EPHRATA - The Ephrata School District is implementing a phased-in hybrid learning model on Monday beginning with K-5 students.
Students in K-5 will be split into morning and afternoon in-person sessions and remote learning, with Friday being a full day of of remote learning, according to the district.
“Letters have been sent from Columbia Ridge Elementary School, Grant School and Parkway School to inform families whether their student will attend in the morning or afternoon session,” district officials added. “Families desiring for their student to remain in a distance-only model should contact their student’s school.”
With the district’s phased-approach, tentative dates have been set for other grades to return to some in-person learning, with sixth-graders returning Nov. 6 and grades 7-12 Nov. 30. The dates are dependent on COVID-19 rates, according to the district.
“We recognize the critical role school plays in the development of the whole student, and are very excited to be able to expand ‘face to face’ instruction,” Superintendent Timothy Payne stated. The teaching and learning model we have implemented in a distance model transitions very well to a hybrid model. Students will have the benefit of working with their teachers in the classroom as well as engaging in meaningful learning opportunities outside of the classroom.”
