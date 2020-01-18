MOSES LAKE - Two men who reportedly fled from the scene of an early Saturday morning burglary near Moses Lake were captured with the help of Grant County K9 Chewbacca.
Deputies responded about 3:20 a.m. to a burglary alarm at United Rentals on North Frontage Road. Sheriff’s office officials say a deputy saw a vehicle leaving the scene, and another deputy gave chase.
The suspects reportedly led deputies on a pursuit that topped 70 mph, according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspects’ vehicle became stuck in a ditch in the area of Road 4 Northeast and Road L Northeast. Police set up containment and K9 Chewy, with his handler Cpl. Nick Overland, began tracking the two suspects who ran from the vehicle.
Chewy located one suspect, 34-year-old Ryan David Lee Hughes, hiding in a parked vehicle after tracking Hughes for about two miles. Hughes was taken into custody without incident.
Chewy continued to track the second suspect, identified as 56-year-old Billy Ray Rogers, who was located about a half-mile away, reportedly hiding in bushes, according to the sheriff’s office. Chewy, after about 90 minutes of tracking the two suspects, was able to grab onto Rogers’ arm and held him until deputies could take him into custody.
Hughes and Rogers were booked into Grant County Jail for burglary, attempted theft of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and obstructing law enforcement. Sheriff’s Office officials say additional charges are expected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.