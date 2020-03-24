MOSES LAKE - Grant County K9 Chewbacca was able to track down a Moses Lake man who allegedly grabbed his mother by the throat and attempted to punch her Monday night.
About 8:15 p.m., deputies responded to a home in the 4400 block of Cindi Lane Northeast after a woman called 911 to report that her son, 22-year-old Mario R. Crittenden, had grabbed her throat and tried to punch her. Crittenden reportedly fled the home before deputies arrived, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies and Moses Lake police contained the area and Cpl. Nick Overland and K9 Chewy began tracking the suspect. After nearly 30 minutes, Crittenden was found hiding beneath some pallets and surrendered before Chewy was released.
Crittenden was booked into Grant County Jail for second-degree assault-domestic violence and obstruction.
(1) comment
This is what happens when you comply with the officers' commands; you go to jail...ALIVE!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.