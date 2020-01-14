MOSES LAKE - A wanted felon was introduced to Grant County K9 Chicka Tuesday morning after the man reportedly fled from a deputy.
The deputy stopped Victor L. Solis, 28, driving an ATV on the road in the 300 block of Daley Drive in the Larson Housing community. Solis had an outstanding felony warrant, according to the sheriff’s office.
Solis reportedly took off on foot through the neighborhood, taking off his jacket and motorcycle helmet. Deputies sealed off the area and K9 Chicka, with her handler Sgt. Ric Char, tracked Solis, who was reportedly found hiding next to a shed in the 200 block of Loring Drive.
Deputies say Chicka bit Solis on the thigh before Solis was taken into custody.
Solis was treated by medics for the K9 bite before being booked into Grant County Jail for obstructing law enforcement, criminal trespassing and the outstanding warrant.
