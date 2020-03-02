MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake police K9 Chief was shot through his left eye and sustained injuries to his face and throat, according to information released Monday in connection to Friday night’s officer-involved shooting.
Chief, who has been on patrol in Moses Lake since 2018, continues to receive treatment at the WSU Veterinary hospital in Pullman. A CT scan was completed Monday afternoon, showing a positive outlook for Chief. Moses Lake police Chief Kevin Fuhr said Chief is set to have surgery on Tuesday to remove his eye. The K9 also has a small fracture in his jaw, which will require a soft muzzle, but he did not sustain any internal injuries. Chief Fuhr said the K9 also ate for the first time on Monday, another positive sign.
It's too early to say if K9 Chief will be able to continue serving as a patrol K9 with the police department.
Chief’s handler, officer Nick Stewart, is on paid administrative leave and has been staying in Pullman with his four-legged partner. Stewart is a five-year veteran of the Moses Lake Police Department and previously served with Othello police.
Body cam video reportedly shows the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Jose Rivera, stopping his vehicle on Denton Road after a several miles-long pursuit Friday night. Rivera reportedly fled on foot with officer Stewart and K9 Chief following closely, along with several other officers and Grant County deputies.
“In the video, you can hear officer Stewart yell multiple times for Rivera to ‘drop the gun,’” Fuhr stated. "Within a few seconds you hear multiple gunshots and can see Chief on the ground bleeding from his face. Rivera is also seen in the video laying on the ground, unresponsive, with a handgun laying next to him.”
Stewart returned fire during the confrontation, killing Rivera.
The Central Basin Investigative Team is conducting follow-up interviews of all law enforcement involved as well as witnesses, obtaining radio transmissions of the shooting and “gathering evidentiary information regarding the firearm,” Fuhr stated.
The body cam video was not released on Monday to “respect the family of Mr. Rivera, Officer Stewart and all of those involved in this incident,” Fuhr added.
