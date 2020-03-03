PULLMAN - Moses Lake police K9 Chief underwent successful surgery Tuesday afternoon to remove his left eye and will head back to Moses Lake on Wednesday.
Capt. Mike Williams said there were no issues during surgery at the WSU Veterinary hospital in Pullman. Williams added Chief is beginning to return to his normal self.
Chief will spend one more night in Pullman and will be discharged at 10 a.m.
Williams said Pullman police have planned a police escort for Chief through town, and K9 units from Grant County, Spokane and Spokane County plan to attend.
Chief and his handler, officer Nick Stewart, are expected to head into Moses Lake between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. The Columbia Basin K9s organization is asking the public to show their support by lining South Pioneer Way to the police department.
Williams said it's way too early to know if Chief will be able to return to his patrol duties or if the K9 will be medically retired, still living with officer Stewart.
“Every dollar spent on (Chief), every minute spent training him was worth it for one 12 second event in which he saved his handler’s life,” Williams stated.
What about the young man who was shot and killed during this altercation... He may have been misguided, and made a stupid choice in the heat of the moment... Obviously he hadn't thought the life he was leading thru, that's what happens with all these kids who for some reason or another decide to join gangs and have no idea what their lives could be like.. then there are the families who have to live with a loss everyday,. And little girls who end up growing up with no daddies...
He made a bad choice and payed with his life.. but he wasn't bad... He was a decent person, who had only started down a bad path in the last few months... Who has a young family and friends that will miss him greatly... RIP. Jose Rivera
Thankfully the brave dog pulled through. How grateful are we for the fantastic care from incredible staff at the WSU facility. I’ve seen this dog with his holder and he is loved and appreciated.
