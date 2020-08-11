MOSES LAKE - Grant County K9 Chewbacca chased down and bit a fleeing suspect wanted on felony warrants Tuesday morning in Moses Lake.
Cpl. Nick Overland and K9 Chewy were on patrol and located Ryan David Lee Hughes about 7:30 a.m. while Hughes was working under a pickup truck on Terminal Street, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Hughes reported took off running as Overland approached. Chewy gave chase and bit Hughes on the arm before the suspect was taken into custody.
Hughes was booked into Grant County Jail for three outstanding felony warrants along with obstructing law enforcement and possession of a controlled substance.
(7) comments
Don't run, you'll just be captured tired.
Alot of PDs across the nation are starting to retire their K9's for the fact that they are realizing that their dogs attacking citizen Is n⁸ot smart policing.
But then again there are alot of small depts around E Washington that use them. But the again some of the locals are not up to date on smart policing.
Where is Andy and Barney when you need them.
It's disgusting that police sic'ing a dog on someone is newsworthy and entertaining.
Just another case of a dog being turned on a human being.
MPD should have called SLPD for assistance. Their dog is probably tired of riding around in that nice new SUV all day. Needs to get out and stretch his legs once in awhile. SLPD's k9 is just waiting until his time come when he can attack a Soap Lake senior citizens. Ruf ruf
Another case of a human being not be responsible for his actions. Looks like this career criminal is on the wrong side of "outstanding".
Well done! Get that dog a bone!
Wish they had a dog cam so we can see and hear "get the dog off me" ouch get him off!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.