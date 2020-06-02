MOSES LAKE - Grant County K9 Chewbacca tracked down a Moses Lake man on Monday after the man reportedly violated a protection order and fled.
Deputies responded about 8:20 a.m. Monday after 24-year-old Lamar Wynn showed up at a home on Mather Drive in the Larson Housing community and began kicking a car, according to the sheriff’s office.
Due to a protection order, Wynn was barred from contact with the 911 caller. Wynn reportedly ran off before deputies arrived. Deputy Nick Overland and K9 Chewy tracked Wynn for about 45 minutes before Chewy located the man hiding in a nearby home.
Wynn was booked into Grant County Jail for a protection order violation, third-degree malicious mischief, obstructing law enforcement, an outstanding felony warrant for escape from community custody and outstanding misdemeanor warrants for fourth-degree assault-domestic violence and third-degree theft.
don't you just love this dog!!!
