WARDEN - A Kennewick man was killed after crashing his motorcycle and being struck by a semi-truck Monday morning north of Warden.
James Boles, 55, was riding a 1999 Harley Davidson south on Road U Southeast, about six miles north of Warden, when he reportedly tried to avoid a slow-moving southbound semi-truck hauling potatoes, according to the sheriff’s office.
Boles laid down the bike, which struck the left rear wheel of the trailer. Boles was then ejected from the motorcycle and into the path of a Freightliner semi-truck.
Boles died at the scene.
The driver of the potato truck, 38-year-old Oscar Cisneros Leal, was unaware Boles had struck the back of the trailer and continued south on Road U. Deputies say Cisneros Leal later returned to the scene once he was notified and cooperated with investigators.
Boles’ body is in the care of the Grant County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.
Investigators say excessive speed by Boles contributed to the wreck. The sheriff’s office Motor Traffic Unit continues to investigate.
