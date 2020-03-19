MOSES LAKE - Beginning Monday, Papa John’s Pizza in Moses Lake is offering a free slice of pizza for children.
The free slice is available to all kids ages 18 and under, Monday through Friday between the hours of 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., according to a post on the company’s Facebook page.
“Our goal is to make sure all kids have the opportunity to have food during this time period,” the company stated. “To ensure every child in need receives pizza, we’re allowing for one slice per child per day.”
Kids must be present in order to receive the free offer. To ensure social distancing practices continue, there will be a limit of how many people can be inside the building at one time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.