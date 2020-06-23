KITTITAS COUNTY - Washington Secretary of Health John Wiesman has approved Kittitas County to move to Phase 3 of the state’s “Safe Start” reopening plan.
Sixteen counties are now in Phase 3, 18 counties are in Phase 2 and three counties — Yakima, Benton and Franklin — remain in Phase 1. Chelan and Douglas counties are in a modified version of Phase 1.
Benton and Franklin counties have applied to move to Phase 2 and both counties’ applications are currently on hold.
Phase 2 allows restaurants and taverns to reopen at half capacity with limited table sizes, hair and nail salons and barber shops to resume business, and retail stores to reopen for in-store purchases at 30-percent capacity. It also allows additional outdoor recreation and gatherings with no more than five people outside of a person’s household.
Phase 3 expands group gatherings to 50 or less, including sports activities, and allows restaurants to increase capacity to 75 percent. Gyms and movie theaters can also reopen at half capacity during this phase.
