ELLENSBURG - Salons, retailers, and restaurants are starting to reopen in Kittitas County after the area was approved to move into Phase 2 variance on Tuesday. Phase 2 began Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic, Kittitas County has recorded 75 positive cases of coronavirus.
“We are all celebrating this victory,” states Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson. “Our county has done a phenomenal job in containing COVID-19 and keeping everyone safe. I believe we can continue to move through Washington’s Phased Plan.”
On Wednesday morning, the state’s health department corresponded via letter with the Kittitas County Health Department.
“Based on your reports and our conversations, I find that your health department’s response to the outbreak was quick, well thought out, and well implemented. I appreciate all the work you, your team, management at Twin City Foods, and your community are doing to contain this outbreak. I have confidence in your approach to containing this outbreak.”
A total of 24 counties have now been approved: Adams, Asotin, Columbia, Cowlitz, Ferry, Garfield, Grant, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Kittitas, Lewis, Lincoln, Mason, Pacific, Pend Oreille, San Juan, Skamania, Spokane, Stevens, Thurston, Wahkiakum, Walla Walla and Whitman.
