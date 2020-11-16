ELLENSBURG - The Kittitas County Board of Commissioners are opposed to the state’s new coronavirus mandates to the point where they’re considering litigation against the state. The commission board was very vocal about its unanimous resistance to the state’s new orders.
Chairman Brett Wachsmith stated, “Kittitas County has worked hard to keep our infection rate low. Our local health department and public health officer have diligently partnered with our schools, businesses, cities and Central Washington University to respond quickly to outbreaks and keep infection isolated to avoid community spread. I am extremely disappointed in the actions taken by the state that ignore the work that has been accomplished. To make a sweeping decision at the state level ignores the local response measures we have in place as well as the secondary impacts COVID-19 has placed on our residents.”
Vice Chairman Laura Osiadacz commented, “Throughout this pandemic, the focus has been on analyzing data to make the best decisions. It is extremely disappointing to see businesses that have worked hard to be a part of the solution simply assumed to be the source of the problem and wrongly penalized. We have not seen the local hospital impacts of COVID-19 that have been predicted, but we have certainly seen the effects of these orders and their negative impact on the collective mental health of our population.”
Commissioners are in the process of examining legal recourse in conjunction with the Kittitas County Prosecutor’s office. Commissioners say they won’t move forward until with legal action until the prosecutor’s office had the opportunity to collect local health data and present potential options.
(15) comments
Killing our beloved Businesses..We the people can rebel..
crazy stuff..
Okay commissioners are you going to pay for this out of YOUR OWN POCKET??? Why don't you get a survey of taxpayers of Kittitas County first.
This is what happens when you allow the unqualified to hold a political office. JUST LOOK AT THE ORANGE CHILD IN THE WHITE HOUSE.
Sounds right!
Don't talk about it, do it!
Cruden v Neal 12 NC.338 (1796) 2 S.E. 70 “Every man is independent of all laws.”
The Bankers Manifesto of 1892
Revealed by US Congressman Charles A. Lindbergh, SR from Minnesota before the US Congress sometime during his term of office between the years of 1907 and 1917 to warn the citizens.
"We (the bankers) must proceed with caution and guard every move made, for the lower order of people are already showing signs of restless commotion. Prudence will therefore show a policy of apparently yielding to the popular will until our plans are so far consummated that we can declare our designs without fear of any organized resistance.
The Farmers Alliance and Knights of Labor organizations in the United States should be carefully watched by our trusted men, and we must take immediate steps to control these organizations in our interest or disrupt them.
At the coming Omaha Convention to be held July 4th (1892), our men must attend and direct its movement, or else there will be set on foot such antagonism to our designs as may require force to overcome. This at the present time would be premature. We are not yet ready for such a crisis. Capital must protect itself in every possible manner through combination ( conspiracy) and legislation.
The courts must be called to our aid, debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages foreclosed as rapidly as possible.
When through the process of the law, the common people have lost their homes, they will be more tractable and easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of the government applied to a central power of imperial wealth under the control of the leading financiers. People without homes will not quarrel with their leaders.
History repeats itself in regular cycles. This truth is well known among our principal men who are engaged in forming an imperialism of the world. While they are doing this, the people must be kept in a state of political antagonism.
The question of tariff reform must be urged through the organization known as the Democratic Party, and the question of protection with the reciprocity must be forced to view through the Republican Party.
By thus dividing voters, we can get them to expand their energies in fighting over questions of no importance to us, except as teachers to the common herd. Thus, by discrete action, we can secure all that has been so generously planned and successfully accomplished."
That lawsuit has about as much chsnce of winning as seening the orange cheeto forva 2nd term.....long live the Appprentice...."your fired"!
Good for them I hope other county's do the same I'm so tired of these snowflakes that run this state they don't care about anyone trying to make a living they just come up with all these stupid rules while setting on there chairs with there feet up on there disk and having a constant flow of money going to there bank accounts and the true hard working people get the crappy end of the rope.
Good for them. Sounds like local government caring for its community, jobs, and businesses. Much better than following the most ignorant covid restrictions yet.
Well......unless you're one of those plantation slaves who does what their massa Inslee commands.
Great anology because Covid 19 scenario is exactly like slavery pre civil war......what an Idiot!
Kittitas election returns and post election behavior indicate Maggot infestation. Measures are necessary.
They have no leg to stand on, they'll lose.
Lose every day and every way
I guess you can waste taxpayer money but we know how that's gonna end
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.